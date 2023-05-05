Killeen PD searches for two suspects in early morning burglaries

Police released surveillance video and photos in hopes the public can help identify the suspects.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department released surveillance video and photos of two suspects they say burglarized two businesses early Friday morning.

The first burglary happened around 5:10 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Smoke Shop at 104 W. Elms Rd. According to police, one of the suspects used a metal bar to smash the front glass door to enter the business. Then, the suspect removed cash and several items from the store, police said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect drove up to the back of the business in a gray Jeep, police said.

That same suspect then drove to Killeen Wine & Spirits at 1015 N. College St. around 5:29 a.m. There, another suspect exited the vehicle and both suspects used a metal bar to break into the business, police said. They also took cash and liquor, police added.

Police released photos of the suspects, seen below. Click here for surveillance video.

If you know anything about these incidents, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.