Killeen Police asking for help identifying suspect in aggravated robbery

According to police, a man is suspected of robbing the Star Mart on E. Rancier Ave. on Mar. 4.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they believe to be involved in an aggravated robbery.

Police say the robbery took place at the Star Mart in the 3300 block of E. Rancier Ave. on Mar. 4, 2023 when a man entered the store, threatened an employee with a knife and stole "property" from the business.

KPD describes the suspect as a black male around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with a shaved head and beard. They say the suspect has a tattoo on his left forearm, and was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, or report online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Reports can also be made through the P3Tips app on IOS and Android.

Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, the reporter could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.