Killeen PD: Hit and run leaves motorcyclist dead, no arrests made

According to police, the victim was attempting to recover a dropped item on the roadway.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a hit and run that left motorcyclist Eric Rucker dead on Sunday, June 11.

According to police, officers responded to the 1900 block of East Elms Road to the report of a crash at about 2:31 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say Rucker was discovered lying in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries.

According to police, Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 3:21 a.m.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that Rucker and another person were traveling on their motorcycles, heading west on East Elms Road. Rucker dropped something in the roadway, causing both motorcyclists to stop and attempt to retrieve the item.

Police say this is when Rucker was struck by the car described as a smaller gray sedan.

The Killeen Police Department asks that anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

There is currently no other information available.

