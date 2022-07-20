Killeen Police seek public's help in identifying aggravated robbery suspects

In a press release, police said a store employee tried to stop the theft, but was assaulted.

KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a Killeen Police Murder arrest from June 23.

Police in Killeen are asking the public for help in identifying suspects believed to be involved with an aggravated robbery at a local business Tuesday morning.

Killeen Police responded to a scene located at the 3000 block of East Rancier Ave. July 19.

Officers said two men ran away after grabbing a display case off of a shelf about a quarter before 10 a.m. An employee tried to stop the suspects from escaping, but was assaulted.

The first suspect is a 6-foot-tall man with a thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the number '101' written on the front, black pants and black slides. He also wore a black mask over their nose and mouth and had a ponytail.

The second suspect is a 5-foot-9-inch tall man with a thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark Croc-style shoes. He had long twisted hair hanging out of his hood.

Anyone who has information about the crime can call Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit their website for a possible $1,000 tip.

