KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for information about a hit-and-run incident that happened the night of Feb. 26.

Killeen police responded to the incident at the 1100 block of Old FM 440 Rd. in Killeen at around 11 p.m.

A release by Bell County Crime Stoppers said a pedestrian was struck while walking on the road. The suspect struck the pedestrian with a white two-tone Ford F-250 or F-350, 4x4 crew cab with an extended bed and a head rack on its roof between the years 2002-2005. The release said the truck would have front end damage.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident happened.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Bell County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 254-526-8477. You can also download the P3Tips app and submit an anonymous tip there.

Information provided is confidential and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could possibly receive an reward of up to $1,000.

Also on KCENTV.com

Temple fire says no one is hurt after house fire on San Jacinto Road

Inside Texas Politics: Texas congressman says he's been sounding the alarm about COVID-19 for weeks

First look inside site of 7 Seas Aquarium shows much work yet to be done

Man lunged at Killeen police officer during traffic stop before he was shot, police say