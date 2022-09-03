'We urge you to come forward': Killeen Police seek help in solving woman's death from fire

Police say Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found in a home that was on fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road on Monday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving the murder of a woman who died in an apartment fire earlier this week.

Police say Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found in a home that was on fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road on Monday. Police tried to resuscitate her, but couldn't and she was pronounced dead around 2:44 a.m.

Since her death, Killeen PD said its officers are investigating Ashford's death as a homicide. Police did identify a person of interest, but no arrests were made.

"We believe people have information about this incident and the people involved," the department said in a news release. "We urge you to come forward with your investigation."