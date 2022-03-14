Killeen Police to investigate shooting death of 19-year-old man

Nicholas Gage Debrum was shot on March 10 at Village at Fox Creek Apartments, 2900 Illinois Avenue, per KPD.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man who died due to his injuries on Friday, according police.

Police said when they were dispatched to the scene, they found Debrum laying in the parking lot with gunshot wound. He was later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition, per police.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time.