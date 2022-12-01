Killeen Police trying to locate family, friends of Fort Hood soldier's reported murder victim

Phyllis Campbell, 34, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Michael Leonard Moore, a Fort Hood soldier, on Sept. 19, according to police.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the family and/or friends of the woman who was reportedly murdered by her Fort Hood soldier boyfriend in September.

Police told 6 News that they haven't been able to locate the next of kin for 34-year-old Phyllis Campbell.

On Sept. 19, Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting Campbell inside a home at 1109 Wales Dr., according to an arrest affidavit.

Moore reportedly told authorities they were having a fight about their relationship when she threatened him with a knife, the affidavit states.

He then "packed some things, took them to his car, and was going to leave but went back inside" and waited for her on the bed with a comforter covering a gun, according to the affidavit.

Moore told detectives he shot her when she came back into the room and proceeded to shoot her multiple times, the affidavit reads.

Moore was indicted on murder charges by a Bell County grand jury in connection to Campbell's death, according to Bell County records. He remains in the Bell County jail on a $1-million bond.