Killeen shooting ruled murder-suicide by police, victims identified

Police said a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old were found dead on June 10.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Killeen have identified two men in a death investigation that began in June 2023, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen PD said they have also determined the case to be a murder-suicide.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive on Saturday, June 10 in reference to two shooting victims. Officers reportedly found a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old dead inside a vehicle on the scene, both appearing to have gunshot wounds.

KPD detectives identified the 19-year-old victim as Daniel Francisco-Jose Vidal and the 29-year-old suspect as Ryan Dewayne Conway.

Killeen PD said there is no further information on the case to be released.

