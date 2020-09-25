Killeen teen killed in early morning shooting

Police said Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres was shot inside a home in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Dr. around 1:30 a.m. A justice of the peace pronounced him dead at 2:12 a.m.

Police said Rocha-Torres' family told them he was in a different room of the home, with people he knew, when they heard a loud noise. They went to check on him and found him shot and the others had left through a window.