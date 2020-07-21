Killeen woman arrested for making 'terroristic threats'

Sharon Yvonne Spriggs was arrested without incident Monday night

KILLEEN, Texas — A local woman is behind bars tonight in Florida after making terroristic threats towards a peace officer who was working a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify Sharon Yvonne Spriggs, 36, of Killeen, after the video was posted on social media, for making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers and their families. At one point in the video, the suspect threatened a nearby officer by threatening to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit.

The United States Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive task force began fugitive operations into Spriggs at which point it was determined she was in Florida. With the help of the USMS-Florida Regional Task Force, Spriggs was located in Delray Beach, Florida and arrested Monday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. without incident.

She is currently in the Palm Beach County Jail waiting extradition to Bell County.