Killeen woman sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for bank robberies

Eboni Siamone McMurray, 23, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

WACO, Texas — A federal judge in Waco sentenced Eboni Siamone McMurray to 205 months in federal prison for her connection with two armed bank robberies.

The 23-year-old Killeen resident was sentenced to 37 months in prison on two bank robbery charges along with 168 months on two firearms charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also ordered that McMurray pay nearly $6,000 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for five years after finished her term in prison.

McMurray pleaded guilty to two county of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in June. She was named as a suspect in two bank robberies.

One happened on January 24 when she went to the First Texas Bank in Killeen, approached a teller and took a handgun out of her bag. According to the release, McMurray then pulled the handgun slide to the rear as if chambering a round. A teller then placed money into the bag and McMurray left the bank.

The second incident was on Feburary 12, when she went to the First National Bank Texas in Killeen and told a teller to "fill the bag," according to the release. Court records indicate that she then pointed a firearm directly at the teller, told the teller she had five seconds to comply and began counting down from five. The teller filled the bag with money and McMurray left.