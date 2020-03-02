KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen woman told police someone had stolen her food truck when in fact it had just been repossessed by the rightful owner, Killeen police said Monday.

Rosalind Edwards, 53, was arrested and charged with False Report to a Police Officer on Saturday.

Police said she told them on Jan. 29 someone driving a green truck towed away here 2019 Zodiac Foods food trailer from her driveway in the 3500 block of Dustin Court.

Edwards said she tried to catch the person but someone else in another vehicle blocked her.

Police learned through their investigation that Edwards did not actually own the food truck. She had just not fulfilled her obligation with the owner.

Edwards was taken to the Killeen City Jail and later released on a $5,000 bond.

