Killeen alleged occult church raided by FBI Thursday morning

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's rumored occult church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo.

Located on 1013 Massey St., the church has been rumored to be an occult by people aware of the church in Killeen. Its alleged that every few months the church was accused of luring soldiers to join then try to steal their money, according to reports.

This comes the same day the FBI in Georgia conducted raids on an Assembly of Prayer Church in Georgia and House of Prayer Church in Hinesville.