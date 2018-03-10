MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado released more details about a deadly officer-involved shooting outside of the Fort Morgan Walmart involving a man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his aunt and cousin in New Mexico.

Dustin Montano, 31, was leaving the store at 13000 Barlow Road at about 8 a.m. on May 24 when he was confronted and shot seven times by a Morgan County sheriff and undersheriff, investigators said. Montano died on May 25 after he was flown to Medical Center of the Rockies for care.

Leading up to the shooting, the sheriff's office said it received information about a stolen red Volkswagen Jetta driven by Montano that was possibly traveling to the Fort Morgan area.

A short time later, dispatchers received information that the suspect’s cellphone pinged at locations in Morgan County, according to investigators. At about 7:30 a.m., the Jetta was found parked and empty at Walmart.

Deputy Steve Berlanga parked a short distance away in a marked car to monitor the vehicle, while Undersheriff Dave Martin parked nearby in an unmarked vehicle with a clear view of the Jetta, investigators said. Sheriff Jim Crone, also in an unmarked car, parked on the south side of the building where the view of the Jetta was limited, the sheriff’s office said.

At some point, the decision was made between Martin and Crone to try to arrest Montano when he returned to the car, investigators said.

Martin was the first to spot Montano walking back to the Jetta, deputies said. Deputies also said he was carrying a grocery bag in his hand, but no weapon was visible.

Martin drove toward the driver’s side of the car, while Crone drove up to the rear and parked behind the Jetta, dash camera video shows.

CSP Trooper Ryan Eldridge, Cpl. Ken Nelson and Deputy Berlanga followed nearby and pulled up facing the car near Martin, the sheriff’s office said.

While Montano was still outside of the vehicle, Martin and Crone got out of their vehicles and identified themselves as "police officers" and yelled "don’t move" at Montano, according to the sheriff's office.

Montano then got into the Jetta, slammed the door and started directing his attention to the front passenger seat area. Investigators said Crone believed Montano would start the car and ram his patrol vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Seconds later, the driver’s door to the Jetta flew open and Montano started to get out of the car. The sheriff’s office said the Montano's right hand came out of the car first, and both Martin and Crone believed he was holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Martin and Crone fired multiple shots at Montano, who then fell to the ground, dash cam video showed.

Seven of the eight rounds fired hit Montano and the other bullet hit the Jetta, the sheriff’s office said.

The object in Montano’s hand fell to the ground and was found to be a black lock-blade knife with the blade open.

Hours before Montano was shot, Albuquerque police investigators determined that Montano had used that knife to stab his 53-year-old aunt, Debra Martinez and her 17-year-old daughter, Irisa Montano to death.

After several surgeries, Montano died from his injuries.

*** WARNING: The video contains graphic content. ***

A video from Sheriff Crone's vehicle camera of the incident is posted on the Morgan County Sheriff's Office website.

