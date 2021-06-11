KPD Shooting Update: Man in custody has been released

Anthony House died Monday at Carl Darnall Medical Center

KILLEEN, Texas — The person that was in custody in the shooting death of Anthony House on Monday, has been released pending further investigation, according to a press release by the Killeen Police Department.

On Monday, at approximately 12:34 p.m., KPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street in reference to shots fired where they located House suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Carl Darnall Medical Center in Killeen.