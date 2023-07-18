x
Dispute leads to the murder of a 40-year-old man in Lacy Lakeview, suspect arrested.

According to police, the suspect is currently in McLennan County Jail.
Credit: McLennan County Mugshots
Mugshot of Abel Carlos Hidrago who was arrested for the murder of Daniel Kirk Boshell.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department announced that Abel Carlos Hidrago was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Kirk Boshell on Monday, July 17. 

According to police, officers responded to a questionable death in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive. During the investigation, police say it was discovered that Boshell died from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Following interviews and continued investigation, police say Hidrago was identified as the suspect, and they determined that he killed Boshell following an undisclosed dispute. 

According to police, Hidrago was arrested and charged with first degree murder, he is currently being held at McLennan County Jail. 

There is currently no other information available. 

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department also mentioned that this investigation is unrelated to another one in the area, more information on that can be viewed here.

