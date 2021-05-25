Lacy Lakeview PD: Watch out for THC-laced edibles that look like brand-name candy

The department posted on Facebook saying emergency medical services and police have responded to several calls about children ingesting these candies.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is warning the public of potential candy that may be laced with "extremely high content" of THC.

On Sunday, the department posted on Facebook saying emergency medical services and police have responded to several calls about children ingesting these candies, specifically gummies and crawlers.

They warn the candies may look like brand-named candy.

"The drug laced candy is often packaged to look like familiar and legal, name brand candy," the department said.

Lacy Lakeview PD do not know the source of the drugs and say that even though they may be legal in other states, they are not legal in Texas.