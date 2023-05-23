Lacy Lakeview PD seizes large amount of cash during traffic stop

According to police, the seizure was assisted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office K9 unit.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department took custody of a large amount of cash following a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post that was put online Tuesday, May 23.

In the Facebook post, Lacy Lakeview PD says it was conducting a routine traffic stop with assistance from a McLennan County K9 unit, when one of the car's occupants ran away.

Police say the person who ran was caught and turned over to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for arraignment.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for the car, which then led to the discovery of the very large amounts of cash.

The Facebook post did not disclose what led to the traffic stop or any details of the crimes committed outside of evading from police.

