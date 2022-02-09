Lacy Lakeview woman killed in home, neighbor arrested, charged with murder

Police said when they arrived at the home the suspect was crawling out of a window covered in blood and nude.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Lacy Lakeview woman was killed by a woman who broke into her home, according to a news release from Lacy Lakeview Police.

The victim, Angie Bush, called police late Tuesday night to say her neighbor was trying to get in her home.

Bush told police she had a gun and was going to be forced to shoot the suspect.

Police arrived at the home less than three minutes later to find the suspect, Cynthia Ming, crawling out of a window. Police said she was nude and covered in blood.

Bush was found on the floor in her home with multiple wounds, police said. She died at the scene.