x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lacy Lakeview woman killed in home, neighbor arrested, charged with murder

Police said when they arrived at the home the suspect was crawling out of a window covered in blood and nude.

More Videos

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Lacy Lakeview woman was killed by a woman who broke into her home, according to a news release from Lacy Lakeview Police.

The victim, Angie Bush, called police late Tuesday night to say her neighbor was trying to get in her home.

Bush told police she had a gun and was going to be forced to shoot the suspect.

Police arrived at the home less than three minutes later to find the suspect, Cynthia Ming, crawling out of a window. Police said she was nude and covered in blood.

Bush was found on the floor in her home with multiple wounds, police said. She died at the scene.

Police arrested Ming. She was taken to Hillcrest Hospital then released to the McLennan County Jail. She was charged with first degree murder.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged in fatal July crash

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out