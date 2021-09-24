Driver arrested with 180g of meth thought dead passenger was sleeping

The driver told police she thought the passenger was asleep as they traveled to Texas from Louisiana.

ORANGE, Texas — A Lake Charles woman is behind bars Friday on drug possession charges after the passenger in her truck was found dead in his seat.

Police were sent to the Studio 6 motel in the 2500 block of Highway 62 North just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an "unresponsive" man according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When officers arrived they found the body of Cody Gann, 35, of Lake Charles, in the passenger seat of the truck according to the release.

Amanda Hardy, 38, of Lake Charles, told officers that she thought Gann was asleep while they were driving from Louisiana the release said.

Hardy was arrested on possession of a controlled substance charge after officers found 180 grams of methamphetamine police said.

She is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on the charges and her bond has not been set according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release...

JP2 Jenkins was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

JP2 Jenkins was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy. The driver, Amanda Hardy from Lake Charles, was found in possession of a controlled substance and arrested.

The deceased, also from Louisiana name will not be released until a next of kin is notified.

