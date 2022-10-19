Lake Waco Marina, Texas game warden investigate illegal deer poaching, vandalism

Operation Game Thief, says in the early mornings of Oct. 12th, a white-tailed doe and buck were shot from a vehicle and left to die.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are from previous segments

The McLennan County Game Warden and Lake Waco Marina staff are asking for the public's help after a white-tailed doe and buck were illegally shot and killed last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco Marina, according to Operation Game Thief, Texas Wildlife crime-stoppers.

Operation Game Thief, says in the early mornings of Oct. 12th, a white-tailed doe and buck were shot from a vehicle and left to die at the entrance of the Lake Waco Marina.

For information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for this illegal act. In the early... Posted by Operation Game Thief on Monday, October 17, 2022

The marina, located at 3201 Over Flow Rd., believes that its restaurant, The Minnow was also broken into, as stated in the Facebook post.

If you are anyone you know have information, please call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263. You could be rewarded up to $1,000 based on your tip.