Central Texas teacher arrested after fleeing collision allegedly driving drunk

The teacher's partial license, vehicle and LISD identification tag led to his arrest, according to Lampasas police.

LAMPASAS, Texas — Officers have confirmed the arrest of Michael Foreman, 57, a teacher at a Lampasas Independent School District middle school on suspicion of drunk driving.

On May 6 around 9:30 a.m., Foreman allegedly was driving drunk when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of South Key Avenue and Sixth Street, according to police.

Officers were told by one of the drivers involved in the collision that Foreman had fled, according to LPD. Officers were given a description of Foreman's partial license, vehicle and LISD identification tag, which led to his arrest.

"The vehicle did have damage consistent with the reported accident", according to police after officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the teacher's description.