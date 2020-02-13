LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — A Lampasas man sold more than $65,000 worth of livestock that belonged to two other people and kept the money for himself, authorities said in a press release Thursday morning.

William D. "Bill" Watson, 63, was arrested Wednesday in Lampasas County and charged with two counts of theft of livestock.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Willis said Watson sold 47 head of cattle that belonged to his employer along with 26 Watson had allowed another Lampasas County producer run on the ranch without the owner's consent.

Watson was taken to the Lampasas County Jail. His bond was set at $40,000.