SAN ANGELO, Texas — Limited details were available Friday evening as heavy law enforcement activity was present in a neighborhood off the Houston Harte Expressway.

The San Angelo Police Department's Public Information Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox said at the scene that this was a law enforcement-involved shooting, but there is no threat to the public's safety.

Piatt-Fox said this will be a multi-agency investigation and no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be given as it becomes available.