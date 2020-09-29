Law enforcement license suspended for Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said Scaman presented "an immediate peril to the public health and safety."

MARLIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement sent a letter to Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman Monday informing him his law enforcement license was suspended.

The move comes in response to the charges Scaman faces including sexual assault and assault on a public servant.

"Under TCOLE standards, a licensee arrested or indicted for such offenses constitutes an immediate peril to the public health, safety and welfare," the letter reads.

The letter states Scaman can appeal the decision within 20 days of receiving the notice.

Scaman released a statement just after 11 a.m. Tuesday denying the allegations.

"The allegations and the timing of them, are a concerted effort on the part of several persons to damage my re-election bid and an attempt by those same persons to extort money from me and the people of Falls County," the statement reads. "While this matter works its way through the Court system, I will continue as Falls County Sheriff and will continue to protect and serve the citizens of Falls County."

"I look forward to a trial, at which time all the true facts will be presented, and when a jury will render a verdict of Not Guilty, and put and end to this extortion attempt and clear my name."

Scaman was arrested by Texas Rangers Sept. 21. A Falls County Grand Jury indicted him on one count of sexual assault, two counts of assault public servant and two counts of official oppression.

According to the indictment, Scaman penetrated one of the alleged victim's genitals with his finger or hand on Aug. 5 without her consent. Scaman also groped her breasts, pushed her against a car and pulled her hair, the indictment said. He also made "unwelcome sexual advances" or "requests for sexual favors."

Scaman was also indicted for an alleged assault of a Falls County jailer on April 1. Scaman is accused of groping her genitals and requesting sexual favors.

The Falls County District Attorney's office requested that Scaman be forced to surrender his badge and gun, wear an ankle monitor, "not perform any police functions without the express approval of the Court" and give up his marked police car, as part of his bond conditions.

District Judge Byron Russ crossed out all of those conditions. 6 News repeatedly tried to reach Russ to ask why he made that decision but as of this writing he had not responded.

Scaman, a republican, faces democrat Joe Lopez in the November election.