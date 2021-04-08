Leon County Jail escapee reportedly stole two vehicles, assaulted Texas DPS trooper; Both still at large

Kevin Kahler and Kevin Webb have still not been found after escaping on Aug. 6.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — One of the two inmates who escaped from the Leon County Jail on Aug. 6 reportedly stole a couple of vehicles and assaulted a Texas DPS trooper, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Kahler and Kevin Web, jail inmates assigned to the work crew, were believed to have stolen a Leon County Precinct 2 truck and drove to Conroe, officials said. The truck was recovered in a store parking lot.

Leon County officials said the Conroe Police Department took the report of another stolen vehicle in the area on the same day. The second stolen vehicle was involved in the assault of a DPS trooper where a manhunt ensued in the area of Neches in Anderson County, the sheriff's office reported.

The owner of the truck reported that a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen.

Webb is suspected of stealing the vehicle and assaulting the trooper and is still at large. Kahler is also still at large, but officials didn't say whether or not he was also suspected of stealing a vehicle, assaulting a DPS trooper, or that they are together.

According to the department, Kahler was previously charged with burglary of a building - felony, while Webb was charged with possession of controlled substance - felony and evading arrest - misdemeanor. The two will be additionally charged with escaping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Leon County and other charges in other jurisdictions, officials said.

The sheriff's office said "it makes no excuses for the inmates escaping and takes full responsibility for the incident."

"Sheriff Ellis and his staff will take the necessary stops to correct any issues found that led up to the escape," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who may have any information on the escape or ensuing incidents is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 903-536-2749. The Leon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for tips that lead to the escapees' arrest. Th LCCS can be called at 1-844-234-8477.