'Let's work together to stop this... if not, I'll be coming with heavy enforcement' | Killeen Police Chief eyes club after 111 crime calls in a year

In the past year, officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service at the Club Legends.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police have been called to a Killeen nightclub more than 100 times in the last year, it's also been the site of two murders.

Its criminal past and present has the attention of the Killeen Police Department. They're trying to curb continued violence at Club Legends.

"History tells us that people are being assaulted, that people have guns, people are using guns to shoot each other and harm each other so we will have to be proactive in our stance to be there when that activity is happening," said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

In the past year, officers responded to at least 111 reported calls for service at the club. The list includes 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, two fights, two aggravated assaults and two murders, police said. Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted or killed.

"I can't standby and just let people get killed at a business week after week and people get hurt and stabbed," Kimble said. "We can't do that, that's not why we are here and that's not what the public expects from us."

The latest homicide happened Oct. 16 after 2 a.m. Police said three men and one woman were found shot outside the club.

Two of the men and the woman were taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital in critical condition.

The third man, identified as Darian Nelson Barlow, 21, was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center, also in critical condition, police said. He later died.

Police said this is the 14th murder of the year in Killeen and the second at Club Legends.

"You can't use guns and violence to solve problems," Kimble said. "This has to stop."

Kimble says early investigation shows there was a disagreement between two groups of people and the disagreement led to both groups of people pointing guns at each other, and eventually firing their weapons. At some point, Killeen PD understands that maybe a security guard intervened.

He doesn't suspect the incident is gang-related but it can't be ruled out entirely.

The same kind of violence once plagued Club Alazan in Waco in 2012. Several instances of violence were reported at the club including a fatal stabbing on Oct. 14. In that case, the owner reached a deal with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to surrender its liquor license.

When 6 News checked with the TABC, they said Legends does not have a liquor license because they don't sell alcohol. Customers can bring their own alcohol.

TABC said in cases like this, local law enforcement would likely take the lead on investigating public safety issues.

"That business becomes such a nuisance to public safety then we can bring a civil action or nuisance action against them and that's definitely a definite possibility," Kimble said.

But before it gets to that point, Kimble and his department hope to work with the owners of Legends, and neighboring businesses to change things around.

"I'll meet you halfway, but you have to show concern that you're even concerned about your patrons," Kimble added. "It's frustrating to me that two people were killed at this business, it doesn't make sense to me, and it shows me that maybe a little bit of apathy on behalf of the management there. So, let's work together to stop this, but if not, I'll be coming with heavy enforcement."