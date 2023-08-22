Man shot in Limestone County after finding person at his home, investigation underway

The person that was shot had their non-life threatening injuries treated at a Waco hospital. They were later released.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Limestone County Sheriffs are investigating a shooting that took place in Coolidge on Monday, Aug. 21.

Around 6 a.m., officials received a report of a person who had been shot and was at a convenience store in the town. Once they had found the individual, authorities got him to a Waco area hospital to have his non-life threatening injuries treated.

It was later revealed through an investigation that the person who had been shot was informed that someone was at his home after he left for work. When he came back to his house, another individual was there, and after a confrontation, the man was shot.

Afterwards he left his house to go to the convenience store that authorities found him at to inform police of what had happened.

No information was provided on the physical characteristics of the person that shot the man.

Limestone County authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to call the sheriff's office at 254-729-8477 or crime stoppers at 254-729-8477 (TIPS).