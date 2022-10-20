Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Texas is ranked #2 in the country for catalytic converter thefts according to State Farm Insurance.

WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019.

So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.

Just recently, owner of Jeep and Truck Gear Dudley Haas offered a new service to Central Texas customers, offering the installation of catalytic converter shields for car and truck owners in Waco.

"We started installing these shields two weeks ago and have already had 10 people come in to get their shields installed. The shields are irreversible bolts that go in the car. We give you one key to reverse those bolts if you ever have to have anything work done underneath your vehicle," Haas explained.

The $500 installation at his shop could prevent thousands of dollars in replacing a converter if it's stolen.

Through August of this year, State Farm claims to have paid more than $70.6M to customers to help them recover from catalytic converter thefts. Texan’s share of that? Nearly $12M.

What makes these catalytic converters so valuable is the metals used to make the catalytic converters include platinum, palladium and rhodium. This is what thieves sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars per ounce.

For those who aren't able to get a shield installed, State Farm spokesperson Ben Palmer recommends to stay aware of your surroundings and park your car or truck in a safe place.

"Park and well lit areas and areas with a lot of traffic. If you park behind a building or in a dark area, you're inviting somebody to come and do something to your vehicle. Other options include pinning your pin number onto the catalytic converter itself that way it's a deterrence. If someone tries to sell it, it could be traced back to your vehicle," Palmer mentioned.