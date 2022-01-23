Man accused of shooting at police was charged with first murder of the year in Waco

According to the police, Eddie Bohannon, 23, was officially served and charged with murder Saturday night.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police charged a man, who was already in jail on an unrelated matter, with the first murder of 2022, per a news release.

Bohannon was also suspected of shooting at a deputy in Falls County earlier this year.

Currently, Bohannon is being held in the Falls County Jail, where he was served, for a separate and unrelated offense, said police.