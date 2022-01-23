Man accused of shooting at police was charged with first murder of the year in Waco

x
Crime

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police charged a man, who was already in jail on an unrelated matter, with the first murder of 2022, per a news release.

According to the police, Eddie Bohannon, 23, was officially served and charged with murder Saturday night. 

Bohannon was also suspected of shooting at a deputy in Falls County earlier this year. 

Currently, Bohannon is being held in the Falls County Jail, where he was served, for a separate and unrelated offense, said police. 

Although an arrest has been made, the case active and there is still an ongoing investigation.

    

