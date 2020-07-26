Man admits to brutally attacking and killing his grandmother, Dallas police say

Michael Robinson,32, has been charged with capital murder and no bond has been set.

A man is facing a capital murder charge after admitting to killing his grandmother Saturday, Dallas police say.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a health and welfare check at a home in the 4900 block of Terry Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 71-year-old Irish Harrison, dead inside of her bedroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses told police that they found Harrison’s grandson, 32-year-old Michael Robinson, sitting in the living room with blood on his clothes, and they found Harrison in her bedroom. Witnesses said they dialed 911 and Robinson remained at the home.

Police said Robinson was placed into custody and transported to Dallas Police Headquarters.

During questioning with a homicide detective, Robinson waived his rights and admitted that he sexually assaulted and beat his grandmother, before bludgeoning her to death with a fire extinguisher.

Robinson was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder. His bond has not been set.