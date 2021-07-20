Man arrested after reportedly cutting off ankle monitor; two others arrested on unrelated charges in the process

Michael Garza, 33, was arrested on multiple charges the day after police say he cut off his ankle monitor and tried to run from officers.

WACO, Texas — Three people were arrested after police initially received a call about a man on parole who had cut his ankle monitor off, according to the Waco Police Department.

A search for the suspect began the night of July 19 and continued through the following morning, according to police. During the search early Tuesday officers were led on a chase by the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michael Garza.

During the chase, Garza reportedly threw a gun out of the car window. Officers later received a call about an abandoned/suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Austin Avenue just before 7:50 a.m. July 20.

When officers arrived, they learned the car was connected to Garza and found a second gun in the car. SWAT was called in to assist and set a perimeter where officials believed Garza was hiding.

According to police, witnesses then saw a second man and woman walk away from the abandoned vehicle and toward where officers believed Garza was hiding.

Following a 30 minute search, Garza was found near the 4100 block of Waco Drive where he was arrested for multiple charges including parole violation, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and evading arrest, police said.