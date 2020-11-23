Man arrested after dragging Waco police officer with car

The man was arrested and charged with several crimes. The officer ended up with minor injuries.

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged after he dragged a police officer with his car. On Friday, November 20th, two Waco PD officers were sent to the Car Mel Apartments on a suspicious vehicle call. As the first officer made his way to the back of the complex, he found a man standing between two vehicles. The officer approached the man who had now gotten in the driver seat of a Chevrolet Cruze. As the officer got close to the car, he said he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer tried to give commands to the man, but the man tried to drive away instead.

The officer who was standing next to the car got hung up on the car's door. The officer held on to the side of the car so that he wouldn't be run over. While the officer was still holding onto the car, the driver put it in reverse. During this time, the officer was able to reach into the vehicle and keep the man from crashing into other vehicles and the apartment building. The man eventually stopped after dragging the officer nearly 40 yards through the back parking lot of the Car Mel apartments.

Once the car came to a stop, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. He has been identified as 22-year-old Deontre Thomas of Waco. When officers searched the car they found illegal drugs inside as well as a stolen handgun.

Thomas faces several charges, including: Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Tampering with Identification Numbers, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

Thankfully, the officer in this case only ended up with minor injuries.