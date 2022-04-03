Man arrested after fleeing police during traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview, Texas

During the encounter, the suspect tried to flee causing property damage and attempted to 'strike' an officer with his vehicle.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Central Texas man led officers on a manhunt Sunday afternoon after fleeing during a traffic stop and almost 'striking' an officer with his vehicle, according to the Lacy Lakeview Police Department.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect was initially pulled over in the area of Mesquite Tree and East Crest for a traffic stop. During the encounter, the suspect tried to flee causing property damage and attempted to 'strike' an officer with his vehicle. It is unknown why the suspect tried to flee.

The suspect took off from officers into the Elm Mott area, where he was later found and arrested.

According to police, one officer sustained minor injuries while apprehending the suspect but is in stable condition.