CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police said they arrested a 38-year-old male Thursday morning after he assaulted two officers in the parking lot of the Corpus Christi Medical Center in Calallen.

The incident happened right across from Calallen High School prompting a brief precautionary lockdown at the campus.

According to police, they received a call about a disturbed male who possibly had a firearm in the parking lot of Corpus Christi Medical Center. Officers said when they arrived and approached the man he became agitated and combative. As they attempted to put the man in handcuffs, officers said he got hold of one of their Tasers and was able to use it on both of them before they could detain him.

One officer was able to get the battery out of the Taser and had to use pepper spray on the male suspect in order to subdue him. Both officers were treated at the scene, but police said they may be sent to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said the male suspect had driven family members to the hospital and was waiting for them in the parking lot. Officers do not know why he became upset and have advised his family that they have him evaluated for mental illness after he is released from jail.

