Man arrested, charged in fatal July crash

A man has finally been charged in the death of Edwardo Zamora who was killed by a drunk driver back in July, according to the Waco Police Department.

Jonathan Christian Lewis, 22, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter and intoxication assault for the fatal crash on July 16, according to reports.

Officers arrived to 18th and Clay to a crash involving to cars around 2:15 a.m. Investigators learned that a Dodge Charger driven by Lewis was traveling southbound on 18th Street when he hit Zamora in a Chevrolet Silverado, according to reports.

The impact of the crash spun Zamora's Chevrolet turning it on its passenger side. He died of his injuries on the scene, according to Waco PD.

Lewis and a unknown passenger suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital and were released in stable condition.

Waco FD, AMR EMS, Waco PD Crime Scene Tech, and Reconstruction assisted in the investigation, as stated per release. Lewis is currently booked in McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond for a weapons charge, according to McLennan County records.