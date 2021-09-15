Man arrested, charged in 1993 death of San Antonio teen

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of a man in the almost 30-year-old cold case investigation into the death of Emily Jeanette Garcia.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of a man in connection to an almost 30-year-old cold case.

Thomas Ray Galindo, 50, was arrested Friday at his home in Brazoria for the 1993 killing of 15-year-old San Antonio teen Emily Jeanette Garcia, DPS said.

Galindo was taken to Comal County, which is where the crime occurred. DPS said Galindo was 21 at the time and he and Garcia were acquaintances.

DPS said Garcia was living away from her mother and sister at the time and staying with friends in the northeastern part of San Antonio. She was known to hang out with friends in that area of the city and frequent pool halls. Garcia, who had recently found out she was pregnant, was last seen alive a few days before her death.

On Feb. 25, 1993, Garcia’s nude body was found near Cranes Mill Road and Canyon Lake in Comal County. DPS said she had been strangled and sexually assaulted. Her body was identified in 1994 after a family member saw a local news report and contacted law enforcement.

After the investigation came to a halt, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office renewed the investigation in 2017. In early 2021, at the request of the sheriff’s office, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program began reviewing the case.

The initial investigation included several people Garcia was acquainted with, including Galindo. The Ranger and sheriff’s detective working on the investigation reevaluated the entire case and re-interviewed numerous people, revealing new information which ultimately led to Galindo’s arrest.