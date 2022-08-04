Man arrested, charged with murder of 33-year-old woman in Copperas Cove

After a police investigation, Kevin Frazier was charged with the murder of Destiney Jassmund Carey and aggravated assault against public servant.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — On Saturday, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder of a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed April 7, Copperas Cove police said.

According to police, on April 7 around 12:30 p.m. Copperas Cove PD received a 911 call from someone in the 1000 block of Hobby Road, but the caller hung up, police said. Police still responded to the place where the call came from and found Carey and Frazier shot.

Carey died on the scene while Frazier was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Frazier is currently in Coryell County jail with a bond set at $1,000,000 for the murder charge and $750,000 for the aggravated assault charge

No other information about the incident was released at this time.