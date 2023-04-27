x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested for burglary, kidnapping a woman in Waco

According to police, the woman was found safe shortly after the kidnapping took place.
Credit: McLennan County Jail
Mugshot for Johnny Ramos, accused of burglary in McLennan County

WACO, Texas — The Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested Johnny Ramos and charged him with two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and aggravated kidnapping on Monday, April 24. 

According to authorities, Ramos broke into a home near the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road on Sunday, April 23. 

Police say once inside the residence, Ramos assaulted a man and kidnapped a 42-year-old woman after hitting her in the head with a gun.

According to police, officers were able to quickly find the woman around the 400 block of Live Oak in Marlin. She suffered some visible injuries, but non life threatening. 

The Falls County Sheriff's Office, Waco and Marlin Police Departments worked together to find Ramos and bring him into custody. He is currently being held in McLennan County Jail. 

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Cedric Marks reprimanded by judge after profane outburst

Before You Leave, Check This Out