COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash in Copperas Cove Saturday.

Copperas Cove police and fire units responded to the 200 block of W. Business Hwy. 190 where they found the two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers, Robert Bikoski, was found not breathing and was pronounced dead despite life saving efforts from EMS and officers on scene, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene and was later seen crossing the street. Officers caught up to the suspect who was identified as Daniel Christopher Burcham.

Police said Burcham was slurring words and appeared to be under the influence. He was arrested and taken to the Copperas Cove Jail with a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Police are still investigating the incident.

