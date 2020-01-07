Man arrested in connection to weekend church burglaries

Chad Michael Carrion, 31, was arrested June 28 after officers responded to a burglary call at Cal Community Center.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police is investigating several church burglaries that happened over the weekend, with a suspect matching previous descriptions arrested.

Officers were told that an unknown person, or persons, forced entry into buildings and vandalized them, also stealing property.

The suspects targeted six locations including:

Freedom Fellowship Center at 813 S. WS Young Drive

Abundant Live Church of God at 1210 Florence Rd.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1410 S. 2nd St.

Killeen Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 3705 Zephyr Rd.

Marlboro Heights Baptist Church at 800 R A Abercrombie Drive

Cal Community Center at 1002 Jeffries Ave.

Chad Michael Carrion, 31, was arrested June 28 after officers were dispatched to the Cal Community Center in reference to a burglary of a building. Carrion was charged with burglary of a building and bail was set at $50,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The burglaries are still being investigated with additional charges pending.