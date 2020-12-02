WACO, Texas — After a string of shootings and violent crimes in McLennan County, Waco police announced Wednesday one man was arrested and more arrests are coming as a result of “targeted efforts.”

“This rash of violent crimes are targeted and deal with the distribution of illegal narcotics in and around the Waco area,” Waco Police Department spokesperson Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release.

Arrests were made in connection with the string of violent crimes and search warrants were executed at homes connected to the known suspects.

Lewis St. Julian, 30, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree felony warrant for the delivery of THC. During the execution of a follow-up search warrant at St. Julian’s home, officers found drugs and two handguns. One of the guns was reported stolen to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

More charges are pending, Bynum said.

Multiple investigations are ongoing and additional search warrants and arrests are coming.

Police Chief Ryan Holt is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.

More on KCENTV.com: