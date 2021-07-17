Man arrested after leading police on 'lengthy' chase through Waco, Lacy Lakeview, Bellmead

The chase came to an end in the parking lot of the Sandman Motel on Franklin Avenue and Valley Mills Drive, police said.

WACO, Texas — A Waco man is in custody after leading police on a chase through Waco and surrounding towns the night of Friday, July 16.

The Waco Police Department arrested Anthony Williams, 38, after the chase ended and charged him with theft of a catalytic converter, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was also booked for his outstanding warrants, which were also for theft, police said.

Waco officers responded to a call shortly before 10 p.m. in regard to a possible theft in progress near 18th Street and Columbus Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found Williams and tried to conduct a traffic stop, police said. Williams reportedly failed to stop, instead leading police on a "lengthy" chase.

Police said the pursuit went through parts of North Waco, East Waco, South Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead. The chase eventually ended in the parking lot of the Sandman Motel at Franklin Avenue and Valley Mills Drive, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the McLennan County Jail, according to officials.

The vehicle Williams was driving had previously been reported stolen and was returned to its owner after the chase, police said.