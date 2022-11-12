Man arrested for Mills County hit-and-run

61-year-old Patrick Morin was killed in a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10.

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

38-year-old Kerry Coats "KC" Kavanaugh was arrested on Dec. 11 for a hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old Patrick Morin in Mills County on Dec. 10.

DPS believes Kavanaugh was the driver of the vehicle that killed Morin, which was reportedly a Toyota Tundra pickup truck with aftermarket modifications. DPS also confiscated a vehicle that allegedly matched the description, and that they believe was involved in the crash.

Kavanaugh was arrested for failing to stop and render aid, which is a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Mills County Jail.

DPS reported that the case is still under investigation. No further information has been reported.