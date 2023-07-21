Bank robbery suspect arrested on two federal charges in Waco

Police said 42-year-old John Rainwater was arrested for bank robberies on April 30, 2022 and Oct. 22, 2022.

WACO, Texas — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Waco on federal warrants for two counts of aggravated bank robbery, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco PD reported John Rainwater was arrested and charged on Friday, July 21 for bank robberies that took place on April 30, 2022, and Oct. 22, 2022.

On April 30, 2022, Rainwater is accused of robbing a First Convenience Bank inside a Walmart on Hewitt Drive in Waco around 9:45 a.m. Rainwater allegedly threatened bank employees and demanded money, claiming to have a handgun. He also reportedly tied the employee's hands.

In the second robbery on Oct. 22, 2022, police said Rainwater robbed the Texell Credit Union located at 1221 Hewitt Dr. in Waco. Rainwater allegedly brandished a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Waco PD thanked the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Waco PD Special Crimes detectives, U.S. Marshals and the Lacy Lakeview Police Department for their help in apprehending Rainwater.