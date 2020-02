WACO, Texas — A man was beaten to death in Waco Tuesday.

Police were called just before after 5 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun for reports of a disturbance.

Officers found a man dead inside the home. Investigators said David Johnson, 55, got into an argument with the victim and hit him with a hammer, killing him.

Johnson was arrested on several outstanding warrants and charged with murder in this incident.

It is unclear what led to the argument.

