FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A Houston man was arrested after a police officer caught him pleasuring himself while watching children cross a nearby street, according to Friendswood police.

Stacy Mince, 45, is charged with indecent exposure.

The officer approached his pickup truck last Thursday because it was parked outside a vacant Walgreens on FM 528 in Friendswood.

The officer said he was shocked to see Mince masturbating as he watched the school crossing guard help children cross W. Bay Area Blvd. and FM 528.

When the officer knocked on his window, he said Mince stopped and quickly pulled up his pants.

Mince was in a parking lot that children often walk or ride their bikes through to get to and from school.

