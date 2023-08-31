Man charged in 2022 Killeen murder

Police have charged a 35-year-old suspect with the 2022 murder of Kile Nanette Spencer.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been charged with a 2022 murder in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, police said Quinten Lovell Brown had been charged and arraigned for the murder of Kila Nanette Spencer.

KPD said officers were dispatched on Dec. 22, 2022, to a call about a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they located a victim, identified as Spencer, outside of an unfenced backyard of a residence who appeared to have been fatally shot.

The Killeen Police Department's Robbery/Homicide Unit said they presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney's Office, and a criminal complaint was returned charging Brown with murder. An arrest warrant was issued for Brown, who was reportedly already in custody in the Burnet County Jail on an unrelated charge.

According to KPD, Brown was arraigned by Burnet County Chief Magistrate Tinney for murder. His bond has reportedly been set at $200,000.