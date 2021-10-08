Man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after setting Robinson house on fire

Police said the man, an ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants, set fire to a home in Robinson with three people inside early Aug. 12. He was later found in Teague.

ROBINSON, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder after he reportedly set fire to a house in Robinson, according to the Robinson Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Bentwood Drive regarding a structure fire at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers were informed the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants set fire to the house and left, police said.

Police officers reportedly saw two "badly burned" individuals who were able to identify the suspect. A third occupant was treated for smoke inhalation but not burned, police said.

Investigators identified Joe Willie Lloyd, 38, as the suspect in the case. Robinson detectives, with the assistance of the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, secured three arrest warrants for Lloyd, charging him with three counts of attempted capital murder.

Robinson detectives requested the assistance of the local U.S. Marshals office and found Lloyd in Teague where he was arrested without incident and taken to the McLennan County Jail, officials said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.